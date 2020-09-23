Liquor regulations, planned protests & human trafficking: police on level 1

Police minister Bheki Cele expressed concern about liquor outlets which violate lockdown regulations by hosting illegal gatherings and operating beyond 10pm.

He said the department has also been inundated with complaints and reports about gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking.

On Tuesday Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole briefed the media on the updated lockdown regulations for level 1. The address followed that by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday when he announced further easing of the regulations.

Here are five key highlights from the briefing on Tuesday:

Human trafficking — Cele

The minister said while kidnapping and human trafficking are serious issues which are being investigated by Interpol, he warned about misinformation and people who are exploiting legitimate concerns of the public.

“There is a lot of fake news because it is known people are scared and sensitive about the matter. Many people gave addresses of places where they said this is happening. Those places have been checked. One of these places was found to be a police barracks, and another was found to be a financial institution where people were doing legitimate business.”