Military denies meeting to discuss 'petty party-political' matters

No military officers have joined discussions affecting the ANC, says the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

This after it was alleged that senior soldiers were asked to attend a meeting about SA's ruling party.

SANDF chief general Solly Shoke denied any involvement, saying in a statement: “No serving member of the SANDF will be, or has been, authorised to attend such a purported meeting to discuss petty party-political matters”.

“The SANDF remains an organisation which is above politics, serving the sovereign security interests of the republic as mandated by the constitution.

“The military command distances itself from calls to discuss any party-political matter and would like to sternly warn any serving member to guard against discussing party-politics in the name of the military.”

TimesLIVE