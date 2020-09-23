Murder-accused cop in Nateniël Julies case received death threats, court told

One of the three police officers implicated in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies received 44 death threats and nothing was done, the Protea magistrate's court heard on Wednesday.

Const Caylene Whiteboy, 23, told the court through her lawyer that she’d put in several formal complaints regarding intimidation and death threats since December last year, but no action was taken.

The threats were allegedly from drug dealers and, just recently, from her superior, Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, who is the first accused in the Julies matter.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were charged with premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court earlier had that the 23-year-old officer was told to change the series of events on the day of Julies’s death in exchange of her legal fees being paid off by Ndyalvane in the ongoing case.