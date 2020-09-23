South Africa

No off-site alcohol sales on Heritage Day, says Bheki Cele

You can buy alcohol at restaurants, pubs, bars, taverns and hospitality venues after 9am

23 September 2020 - 09:10
Police minister Bheki Cele warned that licensed premises, such as restaurants and bars, which offer patrons takeaway'alcohol on Heritage Day will be punished.
Police minister Bheki Cele warned that licensed premises, such as restaurants and bars, which offer patrons takeaway'alcohol on Heritage Day will be punished.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Police minister Bheki Cele has clamped down on alcohol sales on Heritage Day, and issued a stern warning to licensed premises regarding selling alcohol as takeaways.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, Cele said no off-site sales of alcohol will be permitted on Thursday.

He warned that licensed premises, such as restaurants and bars, which offer patrons takeaway alcohol will be punished as this is illegal.

Under lockdown level 1, off-site consumption sales are permitted from 9am to 5pm from Mondays to Fridays. Weekends and public holidays are excluded.

Alcohol consumers will be allowed to buy alcohol at restaurants, pubs, bars, taverns, and hospitality venues after 9am on Thursday.

“Police will continue to enforce the curfew, which is in force from midnight until 4am. The sale of liquor is permitted from 9am to 5pm during the week. No alcohol can be sold for off-site consumption over the weekend and on public holidays,” said Cele.

“Alcohol can be sold and consumed at licensed premises, but not before 9am and not after midnight. Alcohol cannot be sold as takeaways. It must be consumed on the premises where it was bought.”

Cele said he was aware of outlets which continue to violate lockdown regulations and put  patrons at risk of Covid-19 infection.

Bheki Cele 'disturbed' by liquor outlets disregarding lockdown laws

Police minister Bheki Cele says he is shocked and disgusted by the blatant disregard of lockdown rules by some liquor outlet owners in the name of ...
Politics
16 hours ago

He said some outlets were breaking the rules by locking patrons inside their establishments at midnight, and allowing them to remain inside to continue drinking.

“I want to remind all business owners who insist on flouting the rules that the long arm of the law will catch up with you and you will lose your operating licence.

“We report to the liquor board which issues licences, and it is up to them to take the law further regarding whether to shut down your business. On our side, we open a criminal record,” he said.

TimesLIVE

New alcohol sale laws receive mixed reactions: 'Still no booze on weekends?'

Still no booze over weekends and SA remains divided.
News
5 days ago

Can sin taxes be used to fund the health-care sector? Nah, says Zweli Mkhize

Zweli Mkhize says the department of health has previously raised the earmarking of sin taxes, including alcohol, tobacco, sugar, as an option with ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Court orders maker of vodka-based 'whisky' to destroy the products

The Supreme Court of Appeal has interdicted a company from selling two products which purport to be whisky
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa
  3. ‘I held on for dear life’: mom as man grabs daughter through car window South Africa
  4. Fat-shamer Donovan Tooth breaks his silence after receiving death threats South Africa
  5. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X