PODCAST | When bad science puts lives at risk

23 September 2020 - 13:02 By Tanya Farber
Daniella Djan outlines her struggles before Covid-19, and how things went from bad to worse when her life-saving drug was suddenly in short supply.
Image: Esa Alexander

It started with a flawed trial and the next minute, a drug called hydroxychloroquine was doing the rounds on Twitter and flying off the shelves. While fake news about cures for Covid-19 makes its way across the globe, people suffer.

Daniella Djan, author of Crazy Became Me — A Lupus Story, speaks about her struggles before Covid-19, and how things went from bad to worse when her life-saving drug was suddenly in short supply because of bad science.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Player.fm | Pocket Casts 

