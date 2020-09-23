PODCAST | When bad science puts lives at risk

It started with a flawed trial and the next minute, a drug called hydroxychloroquine was doing the rounds on Twitter and flying off the shelves. While fake news about cures for Covid-19 makes its way across the globe, people suffer.

Daniella Djan, author of Crazy Became Me — A Lupus Story, speaks about her struggles before Covid-19, and how things went from bad to worse when her life-saving drug was suddenly in short supply because of bad science.



LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED: