Showers 'a luxury' as more than 100 water pipes burst in Fourways in four months

There have been more than 100 water pipe bursts in the Fourways area of Johannesburg since June, leaving many affected residents fuming.

Ward 115 councillor Chris Santana said the intermittent water supply was largely due to failing asbestos and cement pipes.

“The residents are frustrated because this has become an everyday problem. The area is starting to look a mess because of the many holes. The issue is that the pipes cannot handle the water pressure,” said Santana.

He said the city of Johannesburg had been quick to respond to the frequent bursts but there was no permanent solution yet.

“We have been trying to get a lot of things fixed, like potholes,” he added.