Unilever to work with government after offensive hair advert uproar

One of the companies at the centre of the racial uproar sparked by the Clicks hair advertisement will be working with the government to increase investment in small, micro and medium enterprise development.

The commitment was made by Unilever CEO Luc-Olivier Marquet in a joint statement with the department of small business development after a meeting with minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni last Friday.

The meeting follows the publication of a racially offensive advert on the Clicks website by Unilever hair brand TRESemmé.

This saw hundreds of Clicks stores countrywide being shut and several damaged during protests by EFF supporters.

“We were shocked to discover that we had supplied images for the Clicks website that portrayed black hair as inferior. This was racist and we apologise unreservedly,” Marquet said. “We immediately began an investigation to understand what happened. At the same time, we began reviewing all the marketing campaigns and images in our SA portfolio to make sure they match our commitment to celebrate all beauty and promote diversity and inclusion.”