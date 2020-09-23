Vaal River pollution will take at least three years to fix, says department

It will take at least 36 months to reduce or stop the pollution leaking into the Vaal River system.

This is according to Simon Maphangula, director water services at the department of water and sanitation, during a media tour at the Vaal Dam on Tuesday.

He said the department was trying to deal with pollution into the Vaal River integrated system. He said the department was in a position to stop the raw spillage into the Vaal Dam, which is the upstream part of the system.

But it could take three years to get right, he said.

“We would have addressed the upstream part. The downstream, we would not have addressed it. By downstream we are referring to Mpumalanga, Free State, Northern Cape and certain parts of North West,” said Maphangula.