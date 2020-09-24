Flooding pushes already devastated South Sudan further to the brink

The lives of as many as 500,000 South Sudanese hang in the balance as severe flooding leaves livestock dead, infrastructure destroyed and the threat of disease ever more real.

According to Doctors Without Borders - or Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which has worked in South Sudan since 1983 - the flooding has particularly hit the Greater Pibor region in the south-east of the world's newest nation.

The flooding has "displaced thousands of people and worsened an already devastating humanitarian emergency", MSF said in a statement issued on Wednesday. It is the second consecutive year of severe flooding to hit the area.