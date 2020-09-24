Herbal remedy firm catches a cold over claims it can cure Covid-19

“She emphasised that Echinaforce has been proved to be antiviral against Covid-19, provided that users have Echinaforce in their system throughout, which is achieved by swallowing Echinaforce drops three times a day and spraying with Echinaforce sore throat spray every hour.”

Lyndon Fortuin, who heard the interview, told the watchdog the impression created was that Echinaforce was a Covid-19 vaccine, and if this were true the Swiss product would have been endorsed by the World Health Organisation.

"[SA Natural Products] is merely capitalising on a global pandemic by exploiting the public through unsubstantiated claims,” Fortuin said.

The company denied claiming its product was a cure or a vaccine and sent the watchdog a copy of a paper published in the Virology Journal, which it said supported Screiber's claims.

Two of the authors of the paper work for A Vogel, the company that makes Echinaforce, and an editor's note added to the paper on Monday says: “Readers are alerted that the conclusions of this paper are subject to criticisms that are being considered by editors. A further editorial response will follow the resolution of these issues.”