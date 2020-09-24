IN PICTURES| 'Kings, queens and heads of state' gather in Umhlanga for Heritage Day

Kings, queens and heads of state — draped in their traditional regalia — gathered at the Pearls of Umhlanga on Thursday to celebrate Heritage Day.

Though none of them were in actual attendance, the life-size wax figures of various Zulu kings, late statesman Nelson Mandela, the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former president Jacob Zuma, Queen Elizabeth II and others form part of a 13-figure exhibition currently on show at the Pearls mall in Umhlanga.

The exhibition is the work of Durban artist Lungelo Gumede who is renowned for creating wax masterpieces of some of the most powerful people in SA and the world.

His broader collection includes the likes of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the late Chadwick Boseman.

“As an artist, I decided to involve other clans and not just Zulu clans that is why I have Nelson Mandela in a Xhosa outfit ...

“In SA, we don’t only have Zulu and Xhosa people.

“We also have English people that is why I included Queen Elizabeth. As well as our neighbouring country Swaziland,” said Gumede.