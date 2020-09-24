South Africa

'We will fight to the bitter end': slain cop's boss promises to catch his killers

24 September 2020 - 17:04 By Philani Nombembe
Charl Kinnear's wife, Nicolette, during his memorial service outside their house in Bishop Lavis where he died in a hail of bullets on Friday afternoon. Beside her is her son Carlisle.
Slain top detective Charl Kinnear's boss, Major-General Andre Lincoln, has vowed to leave no stone unturned to bring his killers to book.

Lincoln spoke during Kinnear's memorial service outside his house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on Thursday.

A marquee was set up a few metres from where Kinnear died in a hail of bullets on Friday afternoon.

"Friday's event will be remembered as the worst day for the AGU (anti-gang unit)," said Lincoln. "This is not going to be a flash in the pan. I spoke to the minister [of police, Bheki Cele] on Friday and said that a war has been declared."

Addressing Kinnear's wife, Nicolette, Lincoln said: "I want to assure you, Nikki, we will fight to the bitter end."

Throngs of people turned out to pay tribute to Kinnear, who was shot at close range while sitting in his car.

The emotive service was attended by his colleagues in the anti-gang unit, the police top echelons in the province, Cape Town mayor Dan Plato and SA Human Rights Commission commissioner Chris Nissen.

The memorial came on the same day that police announced that a man had been arrested in connection with the murder. The man, who was arrested in Springs on Gauteng's East Rand, is expected to appear in court on Friday.

