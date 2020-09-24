South Africa

Police investigate culpable homicide after Durban man killed in three car pile-up

24 September 2020 - 12:38 By Lwandile Bhengu
A pedestrian has been killed and three people injured in an accident in Durban.
A pedestrian has been killed and three people injured in an accident in Durban.
Image: Supplied

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated after a homeless man was killed when three vehicles collided at an intersection in Durban on Thursday.

Life Response’s Leon Fourie said three other people suffered moderate injuries when their cars collided at the intersection of Sydenham Hill and Essenwood Road.

“On arrival paramedics found that three vehicles collided and the one vehicle veered to the side and hit a pedestrian.

“Three patients sustained moderate injuries and sadly the pedestrian passed away prior to the arrival of paramedics,” said Fourie.

Fourie said police were on the scene to investigate the cause of the accident.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a pedestrian had been killed in the accident.

“He was injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Berea police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and circumstances around the incident,” said Mbele.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Tow truck driver describes how mob 'looted' vehicle as accident victim was dying in his car

A Chatsworth tow truck owner watched helplessly as a mob allegedly looted the capsized vehicle of a critically injured motorist minutes before he ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Car catches fire outside Durban court

The driver of an unbranded state vehicle noticed smoke enter the car before the flames fully engulfed the vehicle at the entrance to the Durban ...
News
3 days ago

Three killed as car crashes into tree, breaks in two

Three men were killed and two others injured on Monday morning when a light motor vehicle crashed into a tree
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa
  3. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  4. ‘I held on for dear life’: mom as man grabs daughter through car window South Africa
  5. Architects on mission to stop demolition of ‘iconic’ Durban home News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X