Police investigate culpable homicide after Durban man killed in three car pile-up

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated after a homeless man was killed when three vehicles collided at an intersection in Durban on Thursday.

Life Response’s Leon Fourie said three other people suffered moderate injuries when their cars collided at the intersection of Sydenham Hill and Essenwood Road.

“On arrival paramedics found that three vehicles collided and the one vehicle veered to the side and hit a pedestrian.

“Three patients sustained moderate injuries and sadly the pedestrian passed away prior to the arrival of paramedics,” said Fourie.

Fourie said police were on the scene to investigate the cause of the accident.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a pedestrian had been killed in the accident.

“He was injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Berea police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and circumstances around the incident,” said Mbele.

