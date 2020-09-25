South Africa

Aveng judgment clears allegation against Oberholzer, Eskom says

25 September 2020 - 14:40 By Ernest Mabuza
Eskom says a judgment ordering it to pay R40m to Aveng means Jan Oberholzer has been cleared of all wrongdoing that had been alleged by an Eskom staff member.
Eskom says a judgment ordering it to pay R40m to Aveng means Jan Oberholzer has been cleared of all wrongdoing that had been alleged by an Eskom staff member.
Image: Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The recent high court finding against Eskom in its dispute with construction company Aveng means that the remaining charge faced by COO Jan Oberholzer falls away, the power utility said on Friday.

It said after the judgment against Eskom on a payment dispute with contractor Aveng, the power utility had approached Nazeer Cassim SC to investigate a number of allegations laid by an Eskom employee against Oberholzer.

In the judgment passed two weeks ago, the high court in Johannesburg ordered Eskom to pay R40m to Aveng for its work on a rail yard and coal offloading facility at Majuba power station in Mpumalanga.

Five payment disputes arose between the parties.

Though Eskom settled three of the disputes, on the advice of the state capture commission it withheld payment in the remaining two disputes. This led to Aveng approaching the court to enforce the payment.

In his investigation report into the complaint against Oberholzer, Cassim had directed Eskom to take disciplinary action against Oberholzer for allegedly favouring the interests of Aveng above those of Eskom by pressurising an employee to settle a R40m invoice due to Aveng.

Eskom said on Friday that Cassim had advised it to await the outcome of the Aveng-Eskom matter before taking any action.

“The high court ruling has now vindicated the COO's stance on the payment dispute with Aveng. In a subsequent opinion, advocate Cassim has cleared Mr Oberholzer of all wrongdoing in this matter, which brings the grievance procedure against the COO to finality,” Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom said it would comply with the Aveng judgment, which also ordered the power utility to pay Aveng's legal costs.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Eskom COO cleared of corruption, dishonesty and abuse of power

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer has been cleared of corruption, dishonesty, conflict of interest and abuse of power, the power utility announced on ...
News
5 months ago

Eight quotes from Eskom on load-shedding, maintenance and cable theft

The power utility expected 31-days of load-shedding before the lockdown. This has been reduced to just three days as the power utility ran short term ...
News
4 months ago

Lockdown helps Eskom cut expected winter load-shedding to three days

Eskom says there is a reduced risk of load-shedding during winter, partly because the lockdown caused by Covid-19 has allowed for critical ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  2. Architects on mission to stop demolition of ‘iconic’ Durban home News
  3. WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge South Africa
  4. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X