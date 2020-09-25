South Africa

Covid-19 a 'life-changing' event for Western Cape nurse

25 September 2020 - 19:22
Leonard Maschilla, a professional nurse, says contracting Covd-19 has been a life-changing event.
Leonard Maschilla, a professional nurse, says contracting Covd-19 has been a life-changing event.
Image: Western Cape government

Contracting Covid-19 was a “life-changing” event that gave a Western Cape male nurse a different “perspective” on life.

Leonard Maschilla contracted Covid-19 while he was part of a team that was screening  more than 95, 000 Drakenstein community members, the provincial government said in a media statement.

Maschilla’s positive results did not come as a surprise to him as he experienced severe flu symptoms.

“It was like hell on earth,” recalled Maschilla, an HIV/Aids, sexually-transmitted infections and TB co-ordinator.

He was admitted to hospital within three days when his face, hands and feet started to turn blue and he struggled to breathe.

“You thought Covid-19 was something far away in China, but it quickly became very personal,” he said.

While in hospital doctors discovered that Maschilla’s lungs appeared as those of someone with TB.

“This really is my second chance,” Maschilla said.

He said having had Covid-19 was a life-changing event from which he emerged with a new approach to life and work.

“You have a different sensitivity. Having had the experience of suffocating and the shortness of breath, it gives me a different perspective.”

The Western Cape health department labelled Maschilla a rural hero in the Cape winelands for his service during the pandemic and returning with newfound empathy for his patients, especially those with chronic conditions like TB and HIV/Aids.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Covid-19 survivor discovers baking talent and orders start rolling in

Cape Town mother Zanele Ngcoko, who beat Covid-19, has turned to baking to make a living after she was retrenched
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Survivors’ blood may hold some Covid-19 relief

Hundreds of donations of blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors are sitting on ice waiting to be trialled on severely ill patients in SA.
News
3 weeks ago

Covid-19 survivor goes from lockdown into no-man’s land

The swabs and fever were expected; the psychological hangover was not.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  2. Architects on mission to stop demolition of ‘iconic’ Durban home News
  3. WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge South Africa
  4. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  5. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X