Four relatives killed in Heritage Day shooting

25 September 2020 - 09:37
Police are trying to trace the unknown gunmen who barged into a home in Browns Farm and shot four relatives dead on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

Four people are dead after unknown gunmen opened fire on a family in Browns Farm, Cape Town, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night.

“Preliminary reports reveal that two unknown gunmen forcefully entered a home in Makhosi street, shot and killed three women aged 18, 30 and 69. An 11-year-old boy was also killed during the shooting,” said Brig Novela Potelwa.

“Another person who was injured in the shooting was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” Potelwa said.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Organised crime detectives have been assigned to the investigation.

“The SAPS 72-hour activation plan is in place and resources have been mobilised to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App. All information received will be handled in strict confidence,” Potelwa said.

