Hamilton Ndlovu: Flaunting cars, the taxman & an investigation
Gauteng businessman Hamilton Ndlovu's flashy stance appears to have caught up with him after revenue service Sars reportedly froze his bank accounts and seized three of his luxury cars.
Ndlovu made headlines in May after he posted a video boasting about buying a fleet of luxury vehicles worth more than R11m. The vehicles included three Porsches, a Jeep and a Lamborghini Urus SUV.
Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu bought 5 luxurious cars at a go. (Parr 1) pic.twitter.com/L0IVFszeCI— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) May 24, 2020
After the video went viral and was criticised, the businessman and CEO of Hamilton Holdings, an engineering solutions company, issued an apology. Ndlovu at the time confirmed to TimesLIVE that the statement was authentic and that he was sincere.
“After much introspection and taking counsel from my family and community elders, I realised that the video was in poor taste and appeared at a very unfortunate time for our country as we are battling an invisible enemy in Covid-19, which has once more exposed huge challenges faced by my community and many other townships in our country,” Ndlovu said.
“I accept the video has caused much anger and anxiety within the family in the past few days, and to a greater extent has rendered the family vulnerable to unnecessary attention.”
On Tuesday, Daily Maverick reported that Sars was looking into how Ndlovu accumulated his wealth and was also interested in knowing if the businessman was up to date on his tax payments.
The report said Sars conducted a search and seizure operation at Hamilton’s residence on September 11, after the North Gauteng High Court issued the provisional preservation order.
Ndlovu's three Porsches — a 911 Carrera Cabrio, a Cayenne S Coupe and a Panamera GTS Sport — have reportedly been seized. Sars has also frozen more than R6m in the companies’ bank accounts.
City Press reported that the Hawks started investigating Ndlovu after he posted the video of his cars on social media.
The publication said the crime unit was also investigating allegations that Ndlovu benefited from an Eastern Cape PPE contract.
However, Sunday Times reported that following suspicions that Ndlovu benefited from the deal, embattled Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku requested a list of companies that were awarded contracts. Ndlovu's companies were not on the list.
On social media, many users weighed in on the situation. Here is a snapshot of what they had to say.
Hamilton Ndlovu not representing black excellence in any way. When you steal from the government, you're stealing from the poor people meant to receive the products/services. Anybody who does this actually hates black people in this country. https://t.co/0rvdAInb0a— Kelahloko Mashiloane (@kelahloko_m) September 23, 2020
What’s happening to Hamilton Ndlovu is one of the reasons why I’ll never post my card or properties on social media...even my face will remain very scarce here on social media😊— Mduh (@ThisIsMduh) September 23, 2020
Hamilton Ndlovu is well and truly farked. SARS, unlike the Hawks, don't play games.— Big Mo (@MogomotsiLebot2) September 23, 2020
Sorry my brother
"Hamilton Ndlovu should have kept a low profile..."— The thread GOAT. 🐐 (@kjnr_khumalo) September 22, 2020
So says a person who post a 6 pack of castle lite every month end.. You can't hide R72 and you expect someone to hide millions of rands.
So South Africans on social media are advising others that if you are robbing the state and corrupt and making millions make sure that you eat it in secret and not show off. The same people that are complaining about corruption.— Thabo (@Ngoasheng247) September 22, 2020
Hamilton Ndlovu's porches Hamilton Ndlovu pic.twitter.com/0IzpNdGxCB
Y’all remember when Hamilton Ndlovu’s mother was singing praises and speaking in tongues with joy at her new Porsche jiki jiki its stolen PPE funds? God acted speedily to regulate her prayers.— RealityStrikes (@RealityStriker) September 22, 2020
I'm not saying he is guilty nor innocent let it be proven either way— Musa Mashaba (@Mr_Mashaba) September 22, 2020
If my wealth is legit I won’t have a problem with anything probing anything against me an Hamilton shouldn’t have a problem either— Ngwana_Rakgadi (@TheOtherBLKdude) September 22, 2020
For every corruption that takes place it means SAns are suffering — this is not a black an white thing
Hamilton Ndlovu's Porsches
TimesLIVE