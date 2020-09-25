Hostage negotiators free women 'held captive' by policeman in Soweto

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing allegations of rape and kidnapping against a policeman who allegedly held two women hostage in Soweto.

Hostage negotiators had to be called in to defuse the situation earlier in the week.

“It is alleged that the [policeman], his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s friend were together in a tavern. The trio left to [go to] the [police officer’s] place,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

The policeman allegedly raped his girlfriend’s friend that day.

“The allegation is that a few days later, the three met in the tavern again and later went back to the suspect’s house. The two victims were held hostage. The suspect allegedly demanded to know where his girlfriend [had been] on the day when he allegedly raped the girlfriend’s friend,” Cola said.

“The police, hostage negotiators and the task force were called in to the scene. Through the negotiation process the victims were released and the suspect was arrested on September 22,” Cola added.

The policeman is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday.