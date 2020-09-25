South Africa

Hostage negotiators free women 'held captive' by policeman in Soweto

25 September 2020 - 07:23
A policeman is accused of rape and holding two women hostage in Soweto.
A policeman is accused of rape and holding two women hostage in Soweto.
Image: Picture: ISTOCK

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing allegations of rape and kidnapping against a policeman who allegedly held two women hostage in Soweto.

Hostage negotiators had to be called in to defuse the situation earlier in the week.

“It is alleged that the [policeman], his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s friend were together in a tavern. The trio left to [go to] the [police officer’s] place,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

The policeman allegedly raped his girlfriend’s friend that day.

“The allegation is that a few days later, the three met in the tavern again and later went back to the suspect’s house. The two victims were held hostage. The suspect allegedly demanded to know where his girlfriend [had been] on the day when he allegedly raped the girlfriend’s friend,” Cola said.

“The police, hostage negotiators and the task force were called in to the scene. Through the negotiation process the victims were released and the suspect was arrested on September 22,” Cola added.

The policeman is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday.

MORE

Sandra Munsamy's brother 'was initial target' before her kidnapping, court hears

Inderan Naicker, who heads the once multibillion-rand Xmoor Transport family business empire, was allegedly the initial target before his sister, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cops rescue two children 'kidnapped for ransom', arrest four men

Four men were arrested at the weekend for allegedly kidnapping two children aged 10 and 14 during a house robbery in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga
News
1 week ago

Police fail to stop hijacking syndicate targeting businessmen in KZN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have failed to bring to book a hijacking syndicate which has been targeting businessmen in the northern parts of the province ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  2. Architects on mission to stop demolition of ‘iconic’ Durban home News
  3. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X