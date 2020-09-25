PODCAST | Spotlight on cults in SA

The word “cult” is widely, and often incorrectly, used in popular culture, so much so that the true meaning has almost been lost.

In SA, our high rate of violent crime means we spend little time, as a society, focused on cult activity, but news which broke this week suggests we should be paying more attention.

In this minisode, True Crime South Africa discusses the true meaning of the word “cult” and how cults are identified, and we focus on the most recent allegations levelled against the KwaZulu-Natal-based KwaSizabantu mission.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY