SA drops to 10th for Covid-19 cases as Argentina's infections surge
SA has dropped to 10th position on the Worldometers ranking of countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
This comes as the cumulative number of infections in SA sits at 667,049 and the death toll at 16,283, according to statistics released by health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.
The number of new infections has been steadily declining, with the country recording fewer than 10,000 in the past week.
Mkhize said the number of recoveries was now 595,916, which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4,102,162.
Worldometers tracks the spread of the pandemic daily in 213 countries and territories.
In the world stats, SA has been overtaken by Argentina, which has recorded more than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19.
Argentina’s death toll remains lower than SA's by 1,517. Spain’s cumulative infections have also surged, to 704,209, and that country's death toll is at 31,118. Spain now has the eighth-most cases in the world.
The US tops the list, recording 7,185,471 infections and 207,538 deaths, followed by India with 5,818,570 cases and 92,317 deaths.
Brazil is third with 4,659,909 cases and 139,883 deaths.
Mkhize said on Thursday evening that SA had recorded 1,861 cases in the latest 24-hour cycle.
TimesLIVE