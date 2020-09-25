South Africa

Two dead and six injured in Durban crash

25 September 2020 - 10:05 By Suthentira Govender
Two people were killed and six people were injured in a collision in Durban on Friday.
Image: Life Response

Two people were killed and six others injured in an early morning crash in Durban on Friday.

Life Response spokesperson Leon Fourie said the accident took place in the city centre around 4.30am.

“On arrival paramedics found two vehicles had collided in an intersection, leaving three people trapped in the wreckage and five others injured.”

Fourie said advanced life support paramedics and the fire department were called to help, and the jaws of life were used to free the three passengers from the wreckage.

“Sadly, due to the nature of their injuries, two male passengers died at the scene. The male driver was transported to hospital. Five occupants in the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.

“The cause of the accident is unknown. The police collision unit was at the scene and will investigate,” said Fourie.

