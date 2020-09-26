South Africa

Cape Town woman rescued after falling off jetty at Strand Beach

26 September 2020 - 11:51
The NSRI helped rescue a Cape Town woman who fell from a jetty in Strand Beach on Friday
The NSRI helped rescue a Cape Town woman who fell from a jetty in Strand Beach on Friday
Image: NSRI

A Cape Town woman was saved by a National Sea Rescue Institute team after she fell off a jetty at Strand Beach on Friday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said a duty crew at Gordons Bay was alerted about the incident around midday.

“At 12h00 on Friday NSRI Gordons Bay duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Strand Pavilion.

“A female fully clothed was found being swept out to sea in rip currents after she may have fallen into the water off the jetty.”

Lambinon said a rescue swimmer launched into the water and managed to reach the woman who was floating on her back.

“She was secured by the rescue swimmer as the NSRI rescue craft arrived on the scene.

“The adult female, believed to be a local, was brought safely to shore and she was treated by paramedics for hypothermia.”

Lambinon said the woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Teen heroes save child from drowning in Eastern Cape

Four teenagers were hailed as heroes after they saved an 11-year old boy from drowning in Port Alfred at the weekend
News
1 month ago

KZN schoolboy earns praise from NSRI for helping to save stranded seal

A 12-year-old boy kept watch over a stranded elephant seal at a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast to protect it from other children who had ...
News
1 month ago

Rescue swimmer saves dog trapped on rocks in False Bay

A rescue swimmer who saved a dog trapped on a rock in Cape Town on Wednesday may end up adopting the animal.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge South Africa
  2. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  3. Police confirm arrest in the murder of top CT cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  4. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  5. Four hikers rescued from Table Mountain South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X