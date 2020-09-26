South Africa

KZN education dept slams 'fake' circular allowing use of schools for religious and other activities again

26 September 2020 - 13:08 By Suthentira Govender
The KZN education department says a circular allowing schools to once again be used for religious and other activities is fake
The KZN education department says a circular allowing schools to once again be used for religious and other activities is fake
Image: File/ Sandile Ndlovu

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has dismissed a circular permitting the resumption of the use of schools for religious and other activities as “fake news”.

The circular, written on an official letterhead and addressed to education officials including principals as well as school governing bodies, claims the department “lifted the restriction of using the school premises in the community with immediate effect ...”

The fake document, which has been doing the rounds, goes on to to state: “Therefore all the business can start operating in accordance to the Covid-19 precautions.

“Half of its normal attendance but not more than 250 people with social distance and sanitisation plus mask. The principals and SGB are advised to monitor the entire situation at school all the time.”

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi told TimesLIVE that the circular was fake.

“We had issued a circular stopping schools to be used for any activity other than teaching and learning to protect our educators and learners from contracting the Covid-19 virus.

“Our schools are sanitised every afternoon in preparation for the following teaching and learning day.

“There are other people who use our schools as churches and other activities.

“So we cannot open up our schools to be used when there [will] be no guarantee of screening and all other protocols and educators and learners come back to such an environment,” said Mahlambi.

TimesLIVE

MORE

KZN education department slams as fake a post of pupil with torn mask

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has slammed a social media post of a Grade 1 pupil wearing a torn face mask, in which it is accused of failing ...
News
4 weeks ago

Education official who lost matric papers now head of exams

Deputy chief education specialist’s mess-up is one of many exam blunders in Eastern Cape, report reveals
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge South Africa
  2. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  3. Police confirm arrest in the murder of top CT cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  4. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  5. Four hikers rescued from Table Mountain South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X