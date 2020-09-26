South Africa

One killed, eight injured in four-vehicle collision on West Rand

26 September 2020 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
ER24 said one person was killed and eight others injured in a four-vehicle accident in Tarlton, near Krugersdorp, on Friday night,
Image: ER24

One person was killed and eight others injured in a four-vehicle collision on the R24 in Tarlton, near Krugersdorp on the West Rand, on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 8.30pm to find multiple patients, spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, they found a man seated in the driver’s seat of the one vehicle showing no signs of life. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Three others were found to have sustained serious injuries. Two were still entrapped in the vehicle and the West Rand fire department had to extricate them using the jaws of life.

“Two medical helicopters were activated to airlift two of the seriously injured patients to the hospital for further medical care. Five others were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” Van Huyssteen said.

She said ER24, as well as various other medical services, treated the patients at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations.”

