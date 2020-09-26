South Africa

'Unidentified object' sighted in Knysna lagoon turns out to be boat roof

26 September 2020 - 12:25
A NSRI crew was dispatched on Friday after residents reported seeing an unidentified object adrift towards Knysna Heads
A NSRI crew was dispatched on Friday after residents reported seeing an unidentified object adrift towards Knysna Heads
Image: Shutterstock/MiWay

A National Sea Rescue Institute team in Knysna was dispatched on Friday evening after residents reported sighting an unidentified object adrift in the lagoon.

Initial reports indicated that the object was either the wing of an aeroplane or the upturned hull of a boat that was heading towards the Knysna Heads in strong winds.

However, according to NSRI station commander Jerome Simonis, the unidentified object turned out to be the roof of a day cruiser boat, which the owner had swum out from shore to retrieve.

“Eyewitnesses reported an object described as maybe being the wing of an aeroplane, or the upturned hull of a boat, adrift in the Knysna Heads in strong 25 knot westerly winds.

“On arrival on the scene we found a local man who had swum out to what was identified as the roof of his day cruiser boat.

“It appears that the crew on-board the boat alerted him that the roof of his boat had blown away in strong winds and was drifting towards The Heads.

“He had arrived on the shore and he swam out to the roof and attached a towline to attempt to swim the roof to shore but in the strong winds the large roof was being blown further out towards The Heads when NSRI were alerted by eyewitnesses.”

Simonis said the man was taken on-board the NSRI rescue vessel and the roof was secured with a towline to prevent it from drifting.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Cape Town woman rescued after falling off jetty at Strand Beach

A Cape Town woman was saved by a National Sea Rescue Institute team after she fell off a jetty at Strand Beach on Friday.
News
2 hours ago

Four hikers rescued from Table Mountain

Four hikers were rescued, unharmed, after they were stuck on a ledge at Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain, Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge South Africa
  2. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  3. Police confirm arrest in the murder of top CT cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  4. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  5. Four hikers rescued from Table Mountain South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X