South Africa

Cape Town was hit by an earthquake on Saturday night — but 'no need to panic'

Matthew Savides Night news editor
27 September 2020 - 09:50
Cape Town was hit by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Saturday night, the SA Council of Geoscience confirmed.
Cape Town was hit by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Saturday night, the SA Council of Geoscience confirmed.
Image: 123rf/ Jerry Rainey

If you felt the earth shake in Cape Town on Saturday night, you weren't imagining it: the city was hit by a mild tremor.

SA's Council for Geoscience (CGS) said in a statement that the SA Seismograph Network picked up a 2.5 magnitude quake in the Mother City at 8.41pm.

This however did not appear to be related to a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit about 90 minutes earlier about 1,600km from SA's southern coastline, at a depth of 10km, according to the US Geological Survey.

“Furthermore, there has been no tsunami warning issued by the Indian Ocean warning system and it is on this basis that the CGS would like to assure the public that there is no eminent threat to the affected area, so no cause for panic,” said the council's spokesperson, Mahlatse Mononela.

There were claims on Twitter that there were at least two more tremors on Sunday morning, but the reach and strength of these could not be independently confirmed.

 

TimesLIVE

MORE

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off coast

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck offshore from South Africa on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.
News
13 hours ago

'I suddenly felt the building shake': former SA resident tells of Beirut explosion terror

A former South African resident now living in Beirut, where an explosion killed at least 25 and injured over 2,000 on Tuesday, said she initially ...
News
1 month ago

Tsunami warning as 7.8 quake hits off Alaska: USGS

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas within 200 miles (300 kilometers) of the ...
News
2 months ago

Powerful quake in southern Mexico kills six

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Tuesday, killing six people, sending hundreds fleeing from their homes and forcing the closure ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  2. WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge South Africa
  3. Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed South Africa
  4. Hamilton Ndlovu: Flaunting cars, the taxman & an investigation South Africa
  5. WATCH | Five of the best 'Jerusalema' dance challenges from Heritage Day South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X