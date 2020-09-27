South Africa

Five killed 'execution style' in KZN hit

Matthew Savides Night news editor
27 September 2020 - 15:35
A case of five counts or murder and one of attempted murder has been opened with KwaNdengezi police.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic/ File photo

Six people were shot execution-style in an apparent hit outside Durban on Saturday night, with only one surviving.

At about 10pm on Saturday night, six people were sitting in their SUV in the KwaNdengezi area outside Durban when three men pulled up in a VW Polo.

The men ordered them out of their vehicle and opened fire. Five of them were killed, and one is in a critical condition in a local hospital.

SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE on Sunday afternoon.

“A case of five counts or murder and one of attempted murder has been opened with KwaNdengezi police.

“They ordered them to come out of the car and shot them execution-style. Nothing was taken from the victims,” she said.

Further details were not provided.

TimesLIVE

