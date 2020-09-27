More than 600,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 in SA

Minister Zweli Mkhize said 601,818 recoveries had been recorded countrywide, at a recovery rate of 89.9%. This is an increase of more than 2,600 recoveries from the figures provided on Friday night.

Mkhize on Saturday also announced that there were 969 new cases of Covid-19 recorded, taking the national tally as of Saturday to 669,498 confirmed infections.

"Regrettably, we report 64 more Covid-19 related deaths: five from Eastern Cape, four from KwaZulu-Natal, 43 from Gauteng, 11 from Mpumalanga, and one from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,376," Mkhize said.

TimesLIVE