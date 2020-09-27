South Africa

Mpumalanga tourism MEC contracts Covid-19

Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
27 September 2020 - 14:15
Mpumalanga tourism MEC Pat Ngomane.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Mpumalanga MEC for economic development and tourism Pat Ngomane has tested positive for the coronavirus, SowetanLIVE reported.

In a statement on Sunday, Ngomane said he went to Test on Saturday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and the result came back positive.

“On Saturday September 26 2020, I experienced Covid-19 symptoms and I immediately decided to self-isolate and took a Covid-19 Test as a precautionary measure [and] the result came back positive later on the same day.

“I have accordingly requested my family and those that I came into contact with to subject themselves to the Covid-19 Test as a precautionary measure consistent with the government’s instructions. I further complied with the department of health contact tracing procedure to ensure that no further person is affected,” said Ngomane.

Ngomane said he will self-isolate for 10 days.

“I wish to reiterate my call to the citizens of Mpumalanga to continue adhering to all the available preventive measures, we must collectively not relax and be complacent because of level 1. I am emphasising this because the second wave of the pandemic is solemnly depending on our behavioural patterns, particularly the social gatherings and funerals. We must persistently stick to the regulations as stipulated.

“We draw strength and resilience from the recovery rate of both our province and the country which is quite encouraging and commendable.” said Ngomane.

SowetanLIVE

