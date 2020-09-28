ANALYSIS | Why consumer boycotts trump social media outrage

Mobilising many people is always more difficult than venting on social media or sending a few people to make trouble at a mall. However, it is also likely to produce deeper change, which makes it interesting that South Africans who say they want change prefer the easy options.

When retail store Clicks allowed on its website an advertisement that denigrated black people, women in particular, people angered by this were in effect told they had two options. They could, as University of the Witwatersrand vice-chancellor Adam Habib recommended, hope the Human Rights Commission would look into Clicks’ conduct. Or they could cheer on the EFF as its members gathered outside the company’s stores, forcing them to close and manhandling a woman journalist along the way. Few people pointed out that a better option was entirely ignored: a consumer boycott.

For two reasons, it is surprising this option was ignored.

First, the Clicks incident met the test for an effective consumer boycott. These boycotts are most likely to hit hard when people can join without making huge sacrifices. Asking people to boycott red meat, as a trade union once did, is less liable to work among meat eaters than asking them to boycott a brand, because then they don’t have to go without. People who were angry with Clicks could find the products they needed at other stores.

Boycotts are also most effective when many people believe they are needed. A boycott of Woolworths a few years ago by Palestine solidarity activists was an object lesson in what not to do. They declared the company had not behaved worse than its competitors, but it had more of a conscience, so it should heed their demands. This was another way of saying they thought it was a softer touch than the others. Predictably, even the most well-disposed people did not see why they should single out a company that behaved slightly better than the others.

The Clicks advertisement shocked just about everyone, making it much more likely that people — other than the usual suburban voices who would not join a boycott that protested against racism in any event — would have heeded the call to take their business elsewhere.