Cape Town's shaky ground: what you need to know about the earthquake and tremors

Cape Town felt the earth shake when an earthquake struck on Saturday and tremors were felt on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Here is what you need to know.

First quake and tremor

According to executive manager of the Council for Geoscience (CGS), David Khoza, a strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 1,600km offshore of SA on Saturday.

Shortly after that, a tremor happened at 8.41pm and registered a preliminary 2.5 on the local magnitude scale, as recorded by the SA Seismographic Network.

The CGS said the 6.2 magnitude earthquake was not related to the tremor felt in Cape Town and surrounding areas in the Western Cape.

“Many reports have been received from residents in Cape Town who experienced a tremor during this time. It does not seem to be related to the earthquake at 7.10pm off the coast of SA.

“There has been no tsunami warning issued by the Indian Ocean Warning System, and it is on this basis the CGS wants to assure the public there is no eminent threat to the affected area, and no cause for panic.” it read.