Charl Kinnear: what you need to know about top cop's assassination case

The assassination of top cop Lt-Col Charl Kinnear continues to make headlines as events leading up to his death take centre stage. One person has been arrested in connection with his murder so far.

Here is what you need to know:

Who was Kinnear?

The late top cop was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit as a section commander involved in investigations into several high-profile cases, resulting in multiple arrests.

Kinnear, 52, was the investigating officer in an extortion case involving alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, the murder case of biker boss Tim Lotter and the murder case of Cape Town attorney Pete Mihalik.