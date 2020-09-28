COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's coronavirus infections cross 6 million

September 28 2020 - 08:06

Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus

China's capital called on importers on Monday to shun frozen food from countries suffering from severe novel coronavirus outbreaks after several cases of imported seafood products testing positive for the virus.

"Customs and local governments have repeatedly detected the coronavirus in imported cold chain food, proving it risks contamination," the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said in a statement issued to import companies.

The bureau urged them to closely monitor the overseas pandemic situation and "proactively avoid importing cold chain food from areas heavily hit by the coronavirus" and make alternative plans for imports.

—Reuters