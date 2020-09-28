COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's coronavirus infections cross 6 million
September 28 2020 - 08:06
Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus
China's capital called on importers on Monday to shun frozen food from countries suffering from severe novel coronavirus outbreaks after several cases of imported seafood products testing positive for the virus.
"Customs and local governments have repeatedly detected the coronavirus in imported cold chain food, proving it risks contamination," the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said in a statement issued to import companies.
The bureau urged them to closely monitor the overseas pandemic situation and "proactively avoid importing cold chain food from areas heavily hit by the coronavirus" and make alternative plans for imports.
—Reuters
September 28 2020 - 08:00
India's coronavirus infections cross 6 million
India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.
Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 1,039 in the last 24 hours to 95,542, the ministry said, which is 1.6% of total cases.
Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million last week.
—Reuters