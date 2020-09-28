South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's coronavirus infections cross 6 million

28 September 2020 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE
A medical worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) plays with a child of woman recovering inside a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, India.
A medical worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) plays with a child of woman recovering inside a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, India.
Image: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

September 28 2020 - 08:06

Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus

China's capital called on importers on Monday to shun frozen food from countries suffering from severe novel coronavirus outbreaks after several cases of imported seafood products testing positive for the virus.

"Customs and local governments have repeatedly detected the coronavirus in imported cold chain food, proving it risks contamination," the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said in a statement issued to import companies.

The bureau urged them to closely monitor the overseas pandemic situation and "proactively avoid importing cold chain food from areas heavily hit by the coronavirus" and make alternative plans for imports.

—Reuters

September 28 2020 - 08:00

India's coronavirus infections cross 6 million

India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.

Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 1,039 in the last 24 hours to 95,542, the ministry said, which is 1.6% of total cases.

Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million last week.

—Reuters

