Former KZN jockey found guilty of girlfriend's murder

Former jockey Graham Gregorowski has been found guilty of the premeditated murder of his live-in girlfriend Janet Scott in the cottage they shared in Shongweni in October 2016 and is now facing life imprisonment.

Durban high court judge Shyam Gyanda rejected Gregorowski’s version that Scott's injuries — likened to those of a victim of a high affect car accident — were caused because she slipped after showering, that they had argued and he might have pushed her or given her one slap, and that he had performed CPR on her four times.

Prosecutor state advocate Krishan Shah, had in argument suggested that Gregorowski’s version “smacked of being rehearsed”, that he could not account for Scott’s extensive injuries, for the blood spatter, for the state of the room, the upturned furniture and contents of her handbag splayed on the floor.

And Shah said, Gregorowski had “thought nothing” to cast aspersions on his legal representatives, three of whom he had fired during the trial, when confronted with improbabilities and contradictions.