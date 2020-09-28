Ipid probes former student leader's death 'as a result of police action'

The police watchdog has taken over the investigation into the death of former Durban University of Technology (DUT) student representative council (SRC) leader Phumlani Sithole.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed the latest development to TimesLIVE on Monday night.

Sithole was shot dead on Friday in the vicinity of a Heritage Day celebration at a tavern in Nozambula, near KwaMbonambi in northern KwaZulu-Natal. He was a non-drinker and had gone there to see a relative, according to his family.

Sithole's family insisted that he was shot and killed by police. However, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola told TimesLIVE on Sunday that a preliminary investigation showed that officers had not fired any shots when they were called to disperse a crowd at the tavern.

But in a U-turn on Monday, Cola said the police watchdog had taken over the investigation.

"Please note that Ipid has taken over the investigation of the KwaMbinambi matter and will be investigating death as a result of police action," she said.