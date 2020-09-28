KZN massacre 'bizarre' as no motive behind executions identified, says Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has labelled the ruthless murder of nine people in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, as bizarre as police are yet to establish a motive for the execution-style killings.

Addressing the media after meeting residents and the family of the victims at the KwaNdengezi community hall on Monday, Cele said police and senior Hawks detectives were working hard to track down the gunmen.

Cele, along with national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli, visited the area after the murder of nine people on Saturday in two separate incidents, which occurred within a space of eight hours.