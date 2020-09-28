PE Day Zero: Staff, inmates at St Albans prison scramble for water

A warden at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth has raised the alarm over water shortages and overcrowding at the facility.

“Our working conditions are not good and I hate being there. For six years I have been working here, but I never experienced a water crisis like this. The prison is too big and the demand for water is very high,” she said.

Since the start of September, Nelson Mandela Bay residents have been experiencing Day Zero. The situation is worse in areas like St Albans and in KwaNobuhle, in Uitenhage, with tanks delivering water to residents daily.

The warden at St Albans prison, who spoke to GroundUp on condition of anonymity, said their problems predate the city’s Day Zero.

The warden described scenes of “chaos” with staff and inmates battling to get enough water. She said maintaining physical distance during the Covid-19 pandemic was not possible because the prison was at full capacity.

“Everybody was rushing to be first in the queue to get water from the tankers. We had to carry as many buckets as possible to water to flush the toilets and to shower,” she said.

The warden said the release of some prisoners on parole to slow the spread of Covid-19 had made a difference.