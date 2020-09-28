South Africa

Truck driver hits head and dies in 'freak accident' after four-car collision

28 September 2020 - 21:50 By TimesLIVE
A truck driver died in a multi-vehicle accident in Pinetown on Monday night.
A truck driver died in a multi-vehicle accident in Pinetown on Monday night.
Image: Life Response 24/7

A truck driver has died in what paramedics described as a freak accident in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Monday night.

Leon Fourie of Life Response said the accident took place at the intersection of East and Stapleton roads. A truck collided with four vehicles in the intersection, he said.

"The driver of the truck got out of his truck and was speaking to metro police when he got back in and tried to reverse his truck. He jumped out of his truck and the truck gained momentum going down Stapleton Road, pushing the cars with it," said Fourie.

"The truck driver attempted to stop the truck and when doing so fell out and hit his head on the road. The truck driver passed away while his truck was out of control. The truck driver was not injured by the runaway truck."

There were no other injuries reported.

The truck ultimately went down an embankment and into the wall of a home, causing "severe damage to the property and two vehicles inside the property", added Fourie.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two dead and six injured in Durban crash

Two people were killed and six others injured in an early morning crash in Durban on Friday.
News
3 days ago

One dead, up to 18 injured in Joburg taxi crash

One man was killed and between 15 and 18 others injured on Tuesday when a taxi crashed on Aureole Road in Northriding, Johannesburg.
News
6 days ago

13 dead in horrific KZN collision between taxi and petrol tanker

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated after a horrific accident between a truck and a minibus taxi claimed the lives of 13 people — ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed South Africa
  2. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  3. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  4. Xenophobic rhetoric on social media sparks fears of attacks on foreigners in SA South Africa
  5. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...
X