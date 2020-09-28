South Africa

'Updates bio: 2020 tremor survivor:' The funniest reactions to CT tremor

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
28 September 2020 - 07:32
People in parts of Cape Town felt the earth move over the weekend.
People in parts of Cape Town felt the earth move over the weekend.
Image: Cape Town Tourism / Craig Howes

A tremor was felt by many Capetonians on Saturday night after a 2.5 magnitude quake in the Mother City at around 8:41pm.

On Sunday, some people are said to have felt more tremors, but these were not independently confirmed.

On Twitter, the hashtags #tremor, #earthquake and #CapeTown immediately trended. Of course, in true South African style, Mzansi poked fun at some of the reactions.

Here's a look:

Cape Town was hit by an earthquake on Saturday night — but 'no need to panic'

If you felt the earth shake in Cape Town on Saturday night, you weren't imagining it: the city was hit by a mild tremor.
News
22 hours ago

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off coast

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck offshore from South Africa on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed South Africa
  2. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  3. Xenophobic rhetoric on social media sparks fears of attacks on foreigners in SA South Africa
  4. Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before ... News
  5. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X