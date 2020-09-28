'Updates bio: 2020 tremor survivor:' The funniest reactions to CT tremor
A tremor was felt by many Capetonians on Saturday night after a 2.5 magnitude quake in the Mother City at around 8:41pm.
On Sunday, some people are said to have felt more tremors, but these were not independently confirmed.
On Twitter, the hashtags #tremor, #earthquake and #CapeTown immediately trended. Of course, in true South African style, Mzansi poked fun at some of the reactions.
Here's a look:
Cape Town people after the tremor be like:— Joshua Dickinson (@JoshPDickinson) September 26, 2020
'We shall rebuild'. pic.twitter.com/6j6sHGs5dP
You know how comfortable we are here in South Africa to all go jas AND make jokes for a small tremor. Imagine a real earthquake. Yarre our people ne😭😭😭— slasher⋆ (@ThatOnePoes) September 26, 2020
Who called it making jokes about the earthquakes and not Tremor Noah.— Dragan™️ (@MovesLikeDragan) September 27, 2020
Sorry.
#earthquake i just pissed my pants...we are going through alot in SA......Covid19.— SizaM (@MtakaJesu) September 26, 2020
.now tremor 😭😭😭😭😭😭i am not okay pic.twitter.com/3yfrMGLMDs
ohmigod if that was a tremor neh should i just tell this boy i like him now just in case or wait a bit longer? 💀— raighaana (@raighaana) September 26, 2020
"This earthquake really putting shit into perspective for me. I know we ended on a bad note but I care about you more than I care about having the last word. Gonna put my pride aside & say I miss you, hope you won't let the last thing that made your legs shake be that tremor ba-" pic.twitter.com/4olouN9ZOo— Android 17 (@splntaz) September 26, 2020
Apparently there was a tremor off the coast of Cape Town tonight. Some have reported feeling a boom and a shake. I have teenagers upstairs so am used to it. 🤷♂️🇿🇦#CapeTownTremor— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) September 26, 2020