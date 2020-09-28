South Africa

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela remembered on what would have been her 84th birthday - 'She was an icon'

28 September 2020 - 09:22
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela would have turned 84 on September 26. File photo.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela would have turned 84 on September 26. File photo.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africans celebrated the life of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her contribution to the fight for freedom on what would have been her 84th birthday on Saturday.

Madikizela-Mandela died in April 2018 in the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness.

The ANC hosted Heritage Day celebrations in honour of Mam'Winnie over the weekend. The celebrations were held in Orlando West in Soweto, where Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo delivered a keynote address. 

“This year Heritage Day is celebrated under the theme 'Celebrating SA's living human treasures'. Mama Winnie is one such human treasure and an icon of our struggle whose legacy continues to live and inspire millions of people in the country and across the globe,” the ANC said in a statement.

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu shared some of her fond memories of Madikizela-Mandela in an interview with Newzroom Afrika. She said she would have spoken against the abuse of women's rights. 

"She was a passionate gender activist and asserted her rights as a woman to be treated equally as any man. She was very unapologetic about her strident politics at a time when conformity was required from everybody," Sisulu said. 

Actress Ayanda Borotho shared clips from Madikizela-Mandela's past interviews in which she spoke about her upbringing and how it prepared her for the fight against the apartheid regime, and her marriage to former president Nelson Mandela.

“You are the epitome of all we could be but aren't allowed to be. You are all the broken pieces of us, yet every piece of you completes us,” reads an excerpt from her caption.

Here's a glimpse into some messages shared on Twitter: 

‘If I had just one more day with you, I’d love you better’- Zoleka Mandela pays tribute to late mother, Zindzi

Zindzi Mandela died in July 2020
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Remembering Zindzi Mandela, a daughter of the Struggle

For almost 27 years Zindziswa "Zindzi" Mandela, who has died at the age of 59 in Johannesburg, yearned to have a father she didn't have to apply in ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Honour Madiba as a doer of great deeds

As we reflect on Nelson Mandela's life this week, the news of his daughter Zindzi Mandela's death comes as a shock.
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed South Africa
  2. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  3. Xenophobic rhetoric on social media sparks fears of attacks on foreigners in SA South Africa
  4. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News
  5. Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before ... News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X