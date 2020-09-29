COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mining hospital donated for Covid patients to become permanent facility
September 29 2020 - 08:25
Concern raised as Covid-19 cases jump 6% in Gauteng under lockdown level 1
Active Covid-19 cases have shot up by 6% in Gauteng since the lockdown regulations were dropped to level 1, an increase “noted with concern” by the provincial health department.
“There is still no vaccine, the only way we can contain the spread of Covid-19 is through wearing of masks, keeping social distance and hand sanitisation, including adhering to the alert level 1 guidelines as provided by government,” said acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo.
“The rise in infections has been attributed to, among other factors, non-adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions by some members of the public,” read a statement from his office.
September 29 2020 - 08:11
IN QUOTES | Tourism minister says SA will open to 'most countries' for international travel
As SA prepares for the reopening of international borders, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has vowed that the country will open to “most countries” this week.
Speaking during an event on Monday to commemorate the last few days of Tourism Month, Kubayi-Ngubane said the cabinet’s decision to open the country’s borders to most countries was a significant milestone in placing the sector on an "irreversible path" to full recovery.
Restrictions on international travel for business, leisure and other travel will take effect from October 1. Travellers will be allowed to travel into and out of SA from countries deemed to carry less of a risk for Covid-19.
September 29 2020 - 08:00
Mining hospital donated for Covid patients to become permanent facility
The Gauteng government has assured people on Gauteng's West Rand that the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital, donated by the mining company as part of the response to Covid-19, will permanently contribute to the provision of quality health care in the area.
This follows after acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo completed a preliminary audit of Covid-19 health structures that Gauteng remains committed to investing in legacy projects beyond the Covid-19 pandemic through major refurbishments and additional beds at existing hospitals.
“The fund will be used to provide rapid and targeted actions to support the health-care sector in efforts to flatten the curve of infections and provide humanitarian support to vulnerable households and communities,” said AngloGold Ashanti.