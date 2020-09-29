COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mining hospital donated for Covid patients to become permanent facility

September 29 2020 - 08:25

Concern raised as Covid-19 cases jump 6% in Gauteng under lockdown level 1

Active Covid-19 cases have shot up by 6% in Gauteng since the lockdown regulations were dropped to level 1, an increase “noted with concern” by the provincial health department.

“There is still no vaccine, the only way we can contain the spread of Covid-19 is through wearing of masks, keeping social distance and hand sanitisation, including adhering to the alert level 1 guidelines as provided by government,” said acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

“The rise in infections has been attributed to, among other factors, non-adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions by some members of the public,” read a statement from his office.