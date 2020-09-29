Dismay as woman discovers her uterus was removed when she was a minor

The doctor she consulted when she was trying to conceive confirmed her uterus had been surgically removed.

“The only time I was in hospital was when I gave birth. I have never been to a hospital before or after. It made sense that my uterus was removed when I was giving birth,” she said.

When she received the news, Msibi was living with her fiancé.

“I told him after three or four days. I remember when I got back I went straight to bed, because I was trying to comprehend the news and didn’t have the strength to tell him. How do you tell someone that you have just been made aware, after so many years, that you don’t have a uterus?”

Her fiancé was shocked, and the news took a toll on their relationship. Though he was supportive, they decided to break off their engagement and part ways because he wanted children.

“I couldn’t be selfish. I wanted to keep him but I know I cannot give him children,” she said.

Msibi went back to the hospital where she gave birth and demanded answers. She said one doctor admitted he was there when the procedure was done. He said Msibi had signed a document that permitted the doctors to remove her uterus.

“I told him I don’t remember doing that, and even if I had done that, it could have been unlawful because I was a minor at that time. I was 17, so it does not count,” she said.

Subsequently, the doctor changed his story and said Msibi’s mother signed the consent forms.

Msibi took her mother to a follow-up meeting with the doctor. “My mother confirmed that she never signed anything. She knows absolutely nothing about my uterus being removed.”