Elderly man struck by vehicle while crossing busy KZN highway

An elderly man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle on the N2 near Ballito, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the man was trying to cross the busy highway when he was hit.

“Paramedics found that the elderly man had sustained critical injuries,” an IPSS statement said.

They employed advance life support methods to stabilise the man and took him to hospital for further medical attention.

TimesLIVE