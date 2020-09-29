Gang dressed in PPE shoots patient dead, robs others at Kimberley hospital

An armed gang dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) walked into a hospital in Kimberley in the Northern Cape and shot a patient dead in his bed.

Police spokesperson Col Mashay Gamieldien said the gang then proceeded to rob other patients. The incident happened at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Four people entered the hospital dressed in PPE and shot the victim in his bed, said Gamieldien. “The suspects then robbed the other patients of their cellphones and unplugged the telephone in the nurses’ station and fled.”

No other patients were injured during the robbery. The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

TimesLIVE