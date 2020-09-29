South Africa

Joburg woman confesses to stabbing boyfriend to death during argument

29 September 2020 - 18:16
A woman is behind bars after fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a heated argument in Tshepisong, west of Joburg, on Tuesday.
A woman is behind bars after fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a heated argument in Tshepisong, west of Joburg, on Tuesday. 
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 26-year-old woman is behind bars after fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend during a heated argument inside their shack in Tshepisong, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday. 

Police spokesperson Capt Solomon Sibiya said the incident occurred in the middle of the night.

“This morning [Tuesday] at about 7am, our sector police members received a complaint of murder at Tshepisong west, commonly known as 'Ebumnandini', and proceeded to the scene,” he said

“Upon arrival ... they found the suspect, who voluntarily confessed to the murder of her boyfriend. She informed the police that she had a heated argument with the deceased, which led to a physical fight.”

Sibiya said the woman told officers that she took a knife and stabbed the man, who is in his early 30s. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Two women shot 'execution-style' near KwaMashu clinic

The bodies of two women who were killed execution-style have been found by the police in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.
News
35 minutes ago

“The deceased sustained a stab wound to the upper body. Police found a blood-stained murder weapon on the scene this morning at about 7am lying on the floor inside the couple’s shack.

“The suspect was put under arrest and later detained at Kagiso Saps.” 

Station commander Brig Themba Maduna condemned the incident.

“Gender-based violence is a serious virus that is more vicious than coronavirus. It affects both men and women in our society and kills trust, tolerance, respect and hope in a relationship,” he said.

“There is no better way of resolving disputes than open communication.” 

The 26-year-old has been charged with murder. She is expected to appear in the Kagiso magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Moesha didn’t deserve this’: family of teen 'stabbed, beaten by boyfriend'

Less than five months before she was left bloody and bruised — with a crude swear word carved into her forehead — Moesha Magotha suffered a ...
News
1 day ago

Woman accused of stabbing to death boyfriend’s alleged ‘side chick’

A 27-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Moretele magistrate’s court in the North West on Wednesday in connection with the murder of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  3. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  4. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News
  5. Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before ... News

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
X