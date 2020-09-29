KwaNdengezi murders — here's what you need to know

South Africans are reeling after the murders of nine people in two separate incidents in KwaNdengezi township, outside Durban, over the weekend.

Six people were shot on Saturday night leaving five of them dead and one in a critical condition in hospital. On the same day, the bodies of four men, suspected to be stock thieves, were discovered at a school sports ground, all having sustained gunshot wounds.

Here's what you need to know:

Five dead in a hit

Police in KwaNdengezi opened five cases of murder and another of attempted murder after six people were shot “execution-style”, leaving one in a critical condition in hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night around 10pm.

The victims were sitting in an SUV when three men, driving in a VW Polo instructed them to get out of the car before they started shooting. Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said they were shot “execution-style” and that nothing was taken from them.

Who are the victims?

Two of the victims are reportedly teachers in the Pinetown district. A spokesperson for the department of education, Muzi Mahlambi, said they had received confirmation that the victims were employees of the department.

A neighbour told TimesLIVE that the victims were quiet people. He said he was traumatised by the incident and was considering relocating as he feared for his life and his family's.

More bodies found

In an unrelated incident, the bodies of four men aged between 17 and 40 were found at a school playground on Saturday around 10am. The men were suspected stock thieves and their murders are believed to be linked to these incidents.

Mbele said the victims sustained gunshot wounds in their upper bodies.

Bheki Cele speaks

Police minister Bheki Cele on Monday visited the area and addressed concerned members of the community and families of the victims. He said police would work around the clock to establish the motive for the murders.

The minister was accompanied by national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli

Cele said the murders happened in a space of eight to 10 hours, and in the same area. He described them as “serious” and “bizarre”.

South Africans speak

Some have taken to social media to weigh in on the incidents. Here's a glimpse of what they have to say: