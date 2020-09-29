Returned library books to be 'quarantined' in Durban

Returned books will be “quarantined” before they find their place back on shelves in Durban libraries.

One of the new rules for libraries is that all returned books must be placed in a quarantine room for 72 hours before they can be issued to borrowers.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said most of the city’s 95 libraries had reopened. The Durban City Hall library remained closed for refurbishment.

“The issuing of books is now permitted under strict protocols. Libraries will have a quarantine room for books that have been returned. Restrictions are also in place for the use of computer facilities. A limited number of people will be allowed into libraries at a time,” he said.