Returned library books to be 'quarantined' in Durban
Returned books will be “quarantined” before they find their place back on shelves in Durban libraries.
One of the new rules for libraries is that all returned books must be placed in a quarantine room for 72 hours before they can be issued to borrowers.
eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said most of the city’s 95 libraries had reopened. The Durban City Hall library remained closed for refurbishment.
“The issuing of books is now permitted under strict protocols. Libraries will have a quarantine room for books that have been returned. Restrictions are also in place for the use of computer facilities. A limited number of people will be allowed into libraries at a time,” he said.
Parks, recreation and culture unit head Thembinkosi Ngcobo said most of the city's heritage and recreational facilities, such as parks and museums, had reopened. He said the city would monitor the situation to ensure safety precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks were adhered to.
“Mandatory safety protocols have been put in place to minimise possible infections when accessing facilities. Reopening will be done in phases and under stringent restrictions. Wearing a mask and a temperature check is compulsory,” he said.
Nineteen of the city's 52 swimming pools had reopened to the public as they had met all the Covid-19 requirements.
The remainder of the pools were undergoing repairs and maintenance. “The beach has been opened in phases for walking, jogging and surfing since lockdown level 3. Swimming is still prohibited and will be allowed only from October 1. Shark safety nets are being installed by the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board. Lifeguards servicing both pools and beaches are now undergoing fitness training in preparation for their return to duty,” Mayisela said.
All museums including the natural science museum and local history museum have met the required Covid-19 safety protocols.
“However, access is restricted to 50 people. The art gallery is also now open with large group bookings remaining restricted,” Mayisela said.
The uMngeni Bird Park and Mitchell Park Zoo were also now opened to the public.
“All parks and nature reserves are also now open to the public with gatherings at parks limited to a maximum 50 people who must maintain social distancing,” Mayisela said.
TimesLIVE