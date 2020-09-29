Richard Mdluli to spend first night in jail as court dismisses his bid to appeal

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli will spend his first night in jail on Tuesday after being sentenced to a five-year prison term.

Mdluli was convicted of kidnapping, assault and assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

After the Johannesburg high court sentenced Mdluli and former colleague Mthembeni Mthunzi on Tuesday, following their convictions for crimes they committed more than 20 years ago, they applied for leave to appeal.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng denied their application for leave to appeal on Tuesday afternoon. This meant the pair would start serving their sentences immediately after the dismissal of their application.

'I will apply for bail'

Before Mdluli left the court to start serving his sentence, he indicated he would petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

“I have every right to go to any court. We will petition the SCA,” Mdluli said.

Mdluli said he will also apply for bail while waiting for the decision of the SCA.

When sentencing Mdluli and Mthunzi, Mokgoatlheng dismissed their plea to be sentenced to a non-custodial sentence.