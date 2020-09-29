South Africa

SA records 903 new cases of Covid-19 for second consecutive day

29 September 2020 - 22:12 By TimesLIVE
Passengers being screened at Port Elizabeth airport. New Covid-19 cases in SA on Tuesday were again below 1,000.
Passengers being screened at Port Elizabeth airport. New Covid-19 cases in SA on Tuesday were again below 1,000.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

For the second day in a row, SA recorded 903 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday this takes the number of confirmed cases countrywide to 672,572.

The new cases come from 12,011 tests, with a positivity rate of about 7.5%. In total, 4,164,491 tests have been conducted.

On Tuesday Mkhize also announced that 81 deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Of these, eight were in the Eastern Cape and the North West, 10 in the Northern Cape, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, 28 in Gauteng, five in Limpopo and the Free State, and six in the Western Cape

"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,667. Our recoveries now stand at 606,520 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Is SA seeing a drop or rise in Covid-19 numbers under level 1? Here is what authorities say

SA is one of 16 countries that have shown an increase in Covid-19 cases.
News
11 hours ago

COVID-19 WRAP | 81 new Covid-19 deaths as cases rise to 672,572 in SA

Covid-19 wrap.
News
15 hours ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 903 new Covid-19 cases

India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  3. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  4. Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the ... South Africa
  5. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
X