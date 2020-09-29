SA records 903 new cases of Covid-19 for second consecutive day

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday this takes the number of confirmed cases countrywide to 672,572.

The new cases come from 12,011 tests, with a positivity rate of about 7.5%. In total, 4,164,491 tests have been conducted.

On Tuesday Mkhize also announced that 81 deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Of these, eight were in the Eastern Cape and the North West, 10 in the Northern Cape, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, 28 in Gauteng, five in Limpopo and the Free State, and six in the Western Cape

"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,667. Our recoveries now stand at 606,520 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," said Mkhize.

