South Africa

SAA immediately suspends operations over funding shortfall

Business rescue practitioners say there has been some progress, but funding has not yet been fully found

Matthew Savides Night news editor
29 September 2020 - 18:54
SAA operations have been suspended with immediate effect.
SAA operations have been suspended with immediate effect.
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala

Embattled airline SAA has suspended all operations "with immediate effect", its business rescue practitioners (BRPs) Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana announced on Tuesday.

Matuson and Dongwana said there had been "certain progress" in securing funding for the business rescue plan.

On September 18, the public enterprises department said the government would reprioritise funds to finalise the restructuring of SAA and the implementation of the airline's business rescue plan.

"An announcement to this effect will be  in the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, which will be introduced in parliament soon. The national carrier will not be liquidated," the department said in a statement.

The announcement by the department follows a creditors' meeting called by the airline's business rescue practitioners on September 18, after government's failure to provide funding for the restructuring of the airline.

Public enterprises promises to fund SAA restructuring, but DA doubts it

The public enterprises department said on Friday the government will reprioritise funds to finalise the restructuring of SAA and the implementation ...
Politics
1 week ago

After the meeting, Dongwana said they had received a letter from the government indicating a clear commitment to provide the R10.5bn funding.

The department said because the restructuring process should be brought closer to finalisation in the next few weeks.

However, 11 days on and that funding hasn't been finalised - which is what led to the BRPs' decision on Tuesday.

"There has been certain progress throughout the previous week in relation to the securing of funding for the implementation of the business rescue plan, subject to certain terms and conditions," said Matuson and Dongwana.

"The BRPs and government have engaged with certain funders that have indicated a willingness to provide a portion of the funding required for the implementation of the business rescue plan. The BRPs are engaging with government in relation to the securing of the remaining funding that is required to fully implement the business rescue plan and what the implications would be for the company if it receives a portion of the required funding.

"In the interim, the BRPs have made a decision to suspend all the airline operations with immediate effect and are pursuing a process to put the airline under care and maintenance until funding discussions are completed."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Government letter says SAA will get R10bn funding, but union is sceptical

The business rescue practitioners of SAA said on Friday they had received a letter from government indicating that cabinet was committed to providing ...
Business
1 week ago

Legal battle ahead as Numsa and Sacca oppose SAA liquidation

Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association want to legally challenge the liquidation of national carrier SAA and SA Express
News
1 week ago

Future of SAA unclear as rescue funding does not materialise

The anticipated funding from the government to rescue SAA did not materialise as had been hoped on Thursday.
Business
1 week ago

SAA staff living on a wing and a prayer, devoured by debt

Consumed by debt, surviving on hope and prayers, and having to borrow money or sell valuables to put food on the table. This has been the grim ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  3. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  4. Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the ... South Africa
  5. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
X