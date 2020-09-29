SAA immediately suspends operations over funding shortfall

Embattled airline SAA has suspended all operations "with immediate effect", its business rescue practitioners (BRPs) Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana announced on Tuesday.

Matuson and Dongwana said there had been "certain progress" in securing funding for the business rescue plan.

On September 18, the public enterprises department said the government would reprioritise funds to finalise the restructuring of SAA and the implementation of the airline's business rescue plan.

"An announcement to this effect will be in the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, which will be introduced in parliament soon. The national carrier will not be liquidated," the department said in a statement.

The announcement by the department follows a creditors' meeting called by the airline's business rescue practitioners on September 18, after government's failure to provide funding for the restructuring of the airline.